NEP Group: NEP and Mediatec Announce Key Moves in Live Events Business

Kungälv, Sweden, Oct. 02, 2019division as part of the evolution of its global live events business. Effective immediately, Kenneth Paterson, current President of Mediatec, will take on a new role as Executive Vice President, Global Accounts for the global NEP Live Events operating segment. As part of this change, Patrik Dejve, current COO of Mediatec, will become the new Managing Director of Mediatec's European business.

In his new role, Kenneth Paterson will work with Graham Andrews, recently appointed Global President of NEP Live Events, and the Live Events leadership team to assist with global sales, acquisitions and cross-selling efforts between NEP's worldwide live events and broadcast services teams. Kenneth has been in the industry for 35 years, bringing significant knowledge and expertise to his role. He also has extensive experience managing global sales efforts, including live event solutions for major events like the Olympics in conjunction with NEP's other divisions. Kenneth brings significant broadcast industry experience as well to his new role, a deep knowledge of NEP's full range of broadcast services, and many personal relationships with NEP's broadcast management and sales teams.

With Kenneth's move, Patrik Dejve has been named as the new Managing Director of Mediatec. Patrik joined Mediatec in 2014 and has served as COO of Mediatec for the past two years, giving him insight into the company's day-to-day operations and hands-on experience in overseeing Mediatec's European operations. Among his many accomplishments in positioning the company for future growth, Patrik has overseen several acquisitions that have grown the business from a mainly video/LED company to a true "360 degree" production partner providing video, lighting, audio, truss/rigging and other services in existing and new markets.

Graham Andrews stated, "Both Kenneth's move to such a critical global accounts role within the organization and Patrik's promotion will help to push our Mediatec and global Live Events business forward. I am confident in their abilities and excited to see them continue their excellent work for NEP worldwide and locally."

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Mediatec has grown to become one of the largest audio-visual technology companies in Europe. We offer advanced solutions for corporate, entertainment, and sporting events around the world. The solutions are "turnkey", which means we can customize audio, light, video, rigging and transportation needs for all large and small events. Mediatec is also a global provider of Digital Signage with many well-known retail and automotive clients. Since April 2015, Mediatec is part of NEP's global network of 3500+ employees driven by a passion for superior service and focus on technical innovation. Together we have completed productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents. Mediatec has multiple offices in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 87 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

