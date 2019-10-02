

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC (FCAU) reported that its total sales for the third-quarter were 565,034 vehicles compared to 564,507 vehicles last year. It is the first time the company released its quarterly based sales report.



Retail sales accounted for 438,649 vehicles while fleet accounted for 22 percent of total sales.



Chrysler brand sales for the quarter fell 23 percent to 29,544 vehicles from the prior year. Fiat brand sales also dropped 38 percent to 2,360 vehicles from the previous year.



But, Ram brand sales rose 15 percent to 179,200 vehicles in the third-quarter.



Jeep intends to offer more Wrangler special editions in 2020, the company said in a statement.



