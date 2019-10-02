HOFA Gallery Presents Hollywood Re-loaded - a Stunning New Exhibition With Legendary Photographer Terry O'Neill and Acclaimed Artist Bran Symondson

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Re-loaded launches today at HOFA Gallery, Mayfair, where it be on display throughout Frieze week till the 14 of October 2019.

Hollywood has been graced by many iconic duos and it is therefore very apt that the work of renowned Hollywood star photographer Terry O'Neill has been reworked into a thought-provoking sequel by award-winning reportage photographer, and acclaimed artist Bran Symondson.

HOFA Gallery is delighted to be able to share the stunning synergies of these two accomplished photographers, bringing a breathtaking new angle on O'Neill's amazing original black and white photographs from the 60s/70s era. The powerful shots feature legends such as Michael Caine and Brigitte Bardot holding guns and Symondson's imagination has given O'Neill's collection a second coming.

Symondson's photography portfolio serves as a vibrant quest to turn something of fear and loathing into something of beauty and intrigue, which he achieves with aplomb in this collaboration. His striking work famously features embellished AK47 guns and this new work bears even greater firepower by taking O'Neill's most popular photos of armed celebrities and scattering them with real bullet holes and his signature butterflies. Symondson honed his shooting skills whilst training and serving as a soldier himself, which allowed him to skilfully, creatively and accurately fire bullets into the photographs.

Symondson describes how and why he created these mesmerising pieces, "I sourced the make and model of the guns Terry actually depicts in his images, and then physically shot through each on the reserve, to produce authentic bullet holes in the canvases. The idea of shooting through some of Terry's best work might sound unusual or even crazy, but I was ensnared with how guns are almost glamourised in these classic photographs."

The relationship between America and guns is obviously a very pertinent topic and this work gives both a flash back into the history of Hollywood's fascination with gun wielding poses and also delivers Bran's message around choosing peace and beauty over war and hate.

Terry O'Neill says "What Bran has done with my photographs is astounding. He's taken such time and consideration when creating his art - he really has transformed my photographs into something entirely his own. It's been a thrill for me to work with a young artist such as Bran, to listen to his thoughts and process. And I can't be more pleased with the results."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005017/Brigitte_Bardot.jpg