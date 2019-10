WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) said its dealerships delivered 738,638 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 6.3 percent from the third quarter of 2018.



The company's fleet mix of total sales was 19.5 percent, down 3 tenths of a percent, year over year. End of September inventory was 759,633 units.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX