Rhinogram CEO to Address Medical Group Community at MGMA Annual Conference 19

Session to focus on delivering true clinical conversations through telehealth adoption

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / Rhinogram, a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth solutions, today announced that CEO Keith Dressler, DDS, MSD will deliver a featured educational session at the MGMA Annual Conference. The session: "Delivering True Clinical Conversations Through Telehealth Adoption" will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 10 am in room J01 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

"In a 2018 MGMA Stat survey, nearly 50% of respondents indicated that telehealth will make a positive impact on their organizations," said Dr. Dressler. "This session will analyze how advances in HIPAA-compliant telehealth technology and associated regulatory changes will help providers meet the demand for better patient engagement. I'll walk through three case studies that examine the impact of telehealth adoption, including how image and document sharing, remote patient monitoring, and virtual check-ins can enhance the care experience by enabling true clinical conversations with patients."

Dr. Dressler's session will:

Examine how regulatory changes have broadened the way group practices can employ telehealth and remote patient monitoring strategies;

Survey the positive financial impact that the adoption of telehealth policies can have on group practices; and

Point out the ways in which telehealth adoption can increase patient engagement and free up administrative time.

This session is available for continuing education credits including: ACMPE Credit: 1.00; ACHE Credit: 1.00; CME Credit: 1.00; CNE Credit: 1.00; CPE Credit: 1.20; CEU Credit: 1.00.

The Annual Conference of the Medical Group Management Association - held October 13-16 - focuses on what's next in medical practice management. Rhinogram is an exhibiting sponsor of the event and will be featuring ways for providers to better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments. For information, stop by MGMA AC19 booth #1023 or visit www.rhinogram.com.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications - connecting patients, clinicians, and office administrators through confidential, text-based interactions. The company's telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

For more information, visit www.rhinogram.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

