PRFoods: PRF: Change in the management board of Saaremere Kala AS

Victoria Leigh-Pearson, the current management board member of Saaremere Kala AS (subsidiary of AS PRFoods), has submitted resignation letter from the position of the management board member of Saaremere Kala AS. Saaremere Kala AS management continues from 11.10.2019 with two management board members - Indrek Kasela and Christopher Charles Leigh (Ivari Vokk is also a management board member until 11.10.2019). Victoria Leigh-Pearson shall remain related to the subsidiaries of AS PRFoods located in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland according to the earlier concluded agreements and continues in the management boards of the local subsidiaries (Coln Valley Smokery Limited and John Ross Jr. (Aberdeen) Limited) where she will contribute even more actively to the continuing success of the mentioned companies and to put more emphasis on developing export sales.

"John Ross Jr. has shown very good profitability since joining AS PRFoods Group. Victoria Leigh-Pearson will continue to focus on launching John Ross Jr.'s new brand and product concept, which aims to make John Ross Jr. one of the Great Britain's leading salmon producers and increase our exposure worldwide," said Indrek Kasela, member of the Management Board of AS PRFoods.

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee