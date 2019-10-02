Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company 02-Oct-2019 / 16:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios City and country of Edinburgh, Scotland registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 30/09/2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 02/10/2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 3.19 0.00 3.19 32,323,161 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 7.22 0.00 7.22 previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) GB00B1YPC344 N/A 1,030,540 N/A 3.19 SUBTOTAL 8. 1,030,540 3.19 A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voti instrument Periodxi acquired if the ng instrument is righ ts Exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of voti financ Period xi voting ng ial rights righ instru settlementxii ts ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Standard Life Aberdeen plc Aberdeen Asset Management PLC Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited Standard Life Aberdeen plc Aberdeen Asset Management PLC Aberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited Standard Life Aberdeen plc Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited Ignis Asset Management Limited Ignis Investment Services Limited Standard Life Aberdeen plc Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited Aberdeen Standard Capital Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy N/A holder The number and % of N/A voting rights held The date until which N/A the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager. In addition, this disclosure also highlights that the voting rights held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold due to inspecie transfers on 30 September 2019. Place of completion Aberdeen, United Kingdom Date of completion 01/10/2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: HOL TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 2.3. 