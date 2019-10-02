Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019

WKN: 764940 ISIN: IT0003188064 Ticker-Symbol: 0I6 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
17:20 Uhr
14,590 Euro
-0,300
-2,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCA IFIS SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCA IFIS SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,560
14,880
18:53
02.10.2019 | 18:29
BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Banca IFIS and Credito Fondiario: extension of exclusivity commitment

Mestre (Venice), 2 October 2019 - Further to the press release of 2 August 2019 concerning the non-binding term sheet between Banca IFIS S.p.A. and Credito Fondiario Group S.p.A. regarding a potential partnership, the parties have agreed to extend the exclusivity commitment to 31 October 2019 in order to further assess the terms and conditions of the possible transaction. At this stage, it is envisaged that the possible partnership will focus exclusively on the debt servicing sector.

The company will promptly inform the market of further developments.

Attachment

  • 20190210_Banca IFIS and Credito Fondiario extension of exclusivity commitment_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/70da2073-9030-4e75-baa3-3a8130cc58d1)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)