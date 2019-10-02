MPP Global Enhances Experience Optimisation Capability, Enabling Media Companies to Increase Subscriber Revenues and Engagement through Hyper Personalisation

WARRINGTON, UK, Oct. 02, 2019, the technology company that delivers eSuite, the world's smartest subscriber management & billing platform, has announced enhanced Experience Optimisation capability, a feature-set enabling media companies to craft tailored subscription marketing campaigns to boost acquisition of new subscribers and re-engage current subscribers with hyper-personalised products, pricing and promotions.



The additional capability extends eSuite's existing Intelligence & Decisioning module that provides access control and metering. Media companies now have the ability to utilise their content and products created within eSuite in tailored customer experiences, triggering content and product recommendations to different audience segments in the form of dynamic paywalls and targeted overlays.

eSuite administrators can create multiple touchpoints for visitors and existing subscribers, surfacing personalised content, promotions, products, prices, currencies, languages and beyond. This hits the right audiences at integral points throughout the user journey, with the end goal of increasing acquisition and maximising revenues.

Products and promotions are triggered when consumer intent, content affinity, product popularity or a number of other factors reach propensity thresholds. The functionality also helps companies to nurture current subscribers and maximise their lifetime value by providing upsell and win-back opportunities, while it enables the creation of trigger points to automatically display content and products which we know consumers are interested.

Behind the scenes, this major update empowers Marketers, Data Analysts and Customer Experience teams to 'sense and adjust' with subscription marketing campaigns, with features such as A/B multivariate testing, to understand the effectiveness of surfacing specific products and promotions to segmented audiences. Detailed reports and analytics offer data-informed guidance when refining campaigns. Additionally, thanks to out-of-the-box templates, personalising subscriber experiences is now possible without a dependency on software developers or graphic designers.

Chris Cheney, CTO and Co-Founder, MPP Global, said: "With enhanced Experience Optimisation capability, it gives our clients even more flexibility to optimise their acquisition and retention strategies. We are continually developing eSuite as a true end-to-end platform, with a rich feature-set through front-end personalisation, subscriber management and billing and retention and recovery functionality. All of this gives media companies the latest competitive advantages in their markets and the benefit of huge operational efficiency gains."

To find out more about MPP Global and eSuite, please visit www.mppglobal.com.

Notes for Editors

About MPP Global

http://www.mppglobal.com

MPP Global delivers eSuite, the world's smartest subscriber management & billing platform providing blue-chips in the Media sector with the freedom to deploy flexible business models that drive recurring revenue streams.

eSuite powers next generation lifecycle management that enables the acquisition, monetisation and optimisation of customers.

With offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, MPP Global has an impressive track record of maximising customer lifetime value. Clients include Sky, McClatchy, L'Équipe, Bonnier, Specsavers, Daily Mail, NBC Universal, ProSiebenSat.1 and Mainichi.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Rose, Head of Marketing at MPP Global

+44 (0) 844 873 1418 or paul.rose@mppglobal.com