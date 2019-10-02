Web Presence: David Joslin Combines Hands-On Operational Experience with Deep Financial and Investment Knowledge as a Top Radiology Consultant

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / Radiology consultant David Joslin is a senior executive with demonstrated results in corporate strategy and development, mergers and acquisitions, de novo (facility development) projects, operations, turnarounds, partnerships, accounting and financial management.

Based in Sarasota and with an international reach - he has long worked in Puerto Rico and has business proficiency in Spanish - David Joslin has parlayed his education, international banking experience and intimate knowledge of healthcare services, software development, media, investment banking and management consulting to compile an impressive career resume.

David Kent Joslin currently advises companies in identifying and resolving issues inhibiting growth in order to create a strategic competitive advantage. Joslin's strategic insight and hands-on operational experience, alongside informed financial, capital raising and accounting expertise learned at several investment banks, combine to provide management with balanced and actionable advice.

After Duke, International Insights

After graduating from Duke University in 1993 with a joint degree in history and political science, David Kent Joslin went international for his first real job, becoming a strategy management consultant for a leading media and telecom company based in Mexico City.

Then it was on to London in 1996-97 as a financial analyst for an international investment banking firm and later to Columbia Business School in New York with a summer internship with Bain Consulting in 2000, this time in Panama City, Panama.

Earned an MBA from Columbia

After earning his MBA from Columbia in 2001, David Joslin stayed in New York at a large investment bank after which he teamed with several angel/venture investors to make start-up investments in healthcare services and medical devices, InSight Radiology and CAD Sciences, respectively. Both investments had David Joslin shuttling between New York and San Juan, Puerto Rico serving actively in management and as a board member.

David Joslin returned to New York in 2008 to serve as vice president of mergers and acquisitions at a large radiology and cancer treatment healthcare services firm, before returning to InSight from 2012-2015. Later, as vice president of operations and development at RadNet from 2016-17, Joslin managed operations for 17 radiology centers in New Jersey, where he had P&L responsibility for a $65 million radiology services operation.

At Home in Sarasota

A Tough Mudder enthusiast, David Kent Joslin also is interested in current history and enjoys golf and cycling, as well as spending time with his family in beautiful Sarasota. He often travels to New York and holds a real estate license in that state.

For more information about David Kent Joslin's professional career and a more detailed list of his successful mergers and acquisitions, click here.

