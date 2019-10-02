Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2019) - Eric Sprott announces that on September 30, 2019, 12,500,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Jayden Resources Inc. (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 11.1% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis since the previously filed early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 12,500,000 common shares and 12,5000,000 common share purchase warrants representing approximately 13.7% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 24.2% on a partially diluted basis. As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 12,500,000 common shares representing approximately 13.7% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted beneficial ownership change of greater than 2% and the filing of an early warning report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Jayden is located at 1075 West Georgia Street, Suite 1980, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3C9. A copy of 2176423 Ontario's early warning report will appear on Jayden's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48437