Mittwoch, 02.10.2019

WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 Ticker-Symbol: DBV 
Tradegate
02.10.19
19:04 Uhr
15,280 Euro
-0,410
-2,61 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
DBV TECHNOLOGIES 5-Tage-Chart
15,340
15,520
22:59
15,590
15,670
22:00
02.10.2019 | 22:05
DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
09/30/201936,157,777

Total gross of voting rights: 36,157,777



Total net* of voting rights: 36,120,926

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b83d928c-afaf-4826-b525-8f81491b4bd0)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)