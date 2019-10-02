DGSE Companies, Inc.: DGSE to Present at the LD Micro NYC Summit

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE American:DGSE) ("DGSE" or the "Company"), a leading wholesale, retail and recommerce dealer, announced today that management has been invited to present at LD Micro NYC Summit. The investor conference is being held on October 7, 2019 at Lowenstein Sandler's offices. David Vadala, Head of Investor Relations for DGSE is scheduled to present as follows:

LD Micro NYC Summit

Date: Monday October 7th, 2019

Time: 8:20am EST

Location: 1251 6th Avenue 17th Floor, New York, NY 10020 (Lowenstein Sandler's offices)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to register, please contact your LD Micro representative.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future growth, expansion and the success of business strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Vadala

Head of Investor Relations

DGSE Companies, Inc.

13022 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75240

972-587-4049

investorrelations@dgse.com

SOURCE: DGSE Companies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561748/DGSE-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-NYC-Summit