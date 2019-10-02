GlobeX Data S.A.: GlobeX Data CEO Interviewed On ProactiveInvestors.com On Mexico National Launch

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (CSE:SWIS) (CSE:SWIS.WT) is pleased to announce that on October 1st 2019, GlobeX Data's CEO, Alain Ghiai, has appeared on an interview on Proactiveinvestors.com. The subject of the interview was the national launch of DigitalSafe in Mexico, the sales and roll out plan in Mexico, and the latest investors conference in Muskoka in which GlobeX Data Ltd. was a presenter.

The article can be read on the following sites and links:

proactiveinvestor.com

https://ca.proactiveinvestors.com/companies/news/903902/globex-data-on-track-to-begin-ramp-up-of-digitalsafe-sales-in-mexico-by-1q-2020-903902.html

globexdatagroup.com

https://globexdatagroup.com/media-and-press/full-interview-globex-data-on-track-to-begin-ramp-up-of-digitalsafe-sales-in-mexico-by-1q-2020

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. in partnership with its Swiss partner GlobeX Data S.A., distributes, designs and develops Swiss hosted software and cybersecurity solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of Swiss hosted secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools, namely DigitalSafe https://digitalsafe.com and PrivaTalk https://www.privatalk.com. GlobeX sells its products through distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. All of GlobeX's servers are hosted in highly secure data centers in Switzerland. GlobeX serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at: https://www.globexdatagroup.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Alain Ghiai

CEO

+1.604.558.5164

corporate@globexdatagroup.com

