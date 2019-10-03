

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is scheduled to release August trade data on Thursday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The balance is expected to show a surplus of A$6.0 billion, down from A$7.268 billion in July.



Australia also will see September numbers for the Performance of Service Index from the Australian Industry Group; in August, the index score was 51.4.



Japan will see final September results for the services and composite index readings from Jibun Bank; their previous scores were 52.8 and 51.5, respectively.



New Zealand will provide September numbers for its commodity price index; in August, prices were up 0.3 percent on month.



Finally, the markets in South Korea and China are off on Thursday. South Korea is closed for National Foundation Day and will reopen on Friday, while China remains shuttered for the National Day break until Oct. 8.



