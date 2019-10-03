

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL) said that it entered into an agreement with Shah Capital Opportunity Fund LP, by which the company would issue and sell to Shah and Shah would purchase from the company 100 million newly issued ordinary shares at a price of US$0.11 per Share, for a total consideration of US$11 million.



The newly issued shares are subject to a 180 day lockup period. Net proceeds from the transaction are intended to be used to expand ReneSola's global project development activities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX