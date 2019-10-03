

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a filing to the Supreme Court that the company disagrees with President Trump's decision to terminate DACA, the Obama-era program that shields some immigrants, known as 'dreamers,' from deportation.



?We are distressed at the prospect of ripping our DACA colleagues from the fabric of our company,' Cook and HR head Deidre O'Brien wrote in the filling.



Apple said it employs 443 Dreamers who come from more than 25 different countries on four continents.



Apple said that the company wouldn't exist without immigration and that co-founder Steve Jobs is the son of an immigrant. The company said it is morally wrong to deport immigrants who followed U.S. policy and achieved DACA status.



Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft also reportedly oppose Trump's policies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX