AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Oct-2019 / 06:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B DEALING DATE: 02/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 312.827 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3321516 CODE: CW8U ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 22206 EQS News ID: 884821 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2019 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)