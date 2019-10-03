JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 03-Oct-2019 / 06:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN* *Date:* 2 October 2019 Name of _applicant_: Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Name of scheme: Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) Period of return: From:31 March 2019 To: 30 September 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under 153,890,982 GDRs scheme(s) from previous return: _Plus: _The amount by which the block 0 GDRs scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): _Less: _Number of _securities_ 1,728,473 GDRs issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): _Equals: _Balance under scheme(s) not yet 152,162,509 GDRs issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Mira Kasenova, Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division Telephone number of +7 727 259 04 30 contact: ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 22231 EQS News ID: 884871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

