Paragon ID: SPS enters into an exclusive and worldwide patent licence agreement for Paragon ID's copper wire embedded inductive coupling technologies

In recent years, the IN GROUPE, with its subsidiary, SPS, and PARAGON ID, through its subsidiary AMATECH, have each developed and patented inductive coupling technologies. These include inlays and antennas used by their respective customers in a variety of final products such as contactless dual interface cards and electronic passports.

Today PARAGON ID, AMATECH and SPS are happy to announce that they have entered into an exclusive, worldwide patent licence agreement related to the copper wire embedded inductive coupling technologies of the PARAGON ID group.

According to this agreement, SPS will have the right to use these technologies patented by AMATECH, and notably the sole right to sublicense and assert the patent rights related to past and future deployed products on the market, particularly products based on wired antennas such as dual interface cards.

The parties believe that the deal will contribute to further spread the use of the patented technologies, and thereby create additional value for the parties and their customers.

Philippe Patrice, SPS President stated: "This agreement comes within the scope of our asserted global strategy of building and protecting our portfolio of technologies in the constantly growing contactless cards market, for the benefit of our clients and for the overall market itself."

Clem Garvey, CEO at PARAGON ID stated: « We are delighted to further develop our relationship with SPS and the IN GROUPE in signing this important agreement. SPS is recognized internationally as a global leader in inductive coupling solutions and their adoption of our copper-wire booster antenna technology is a testament to the quality and innovation of our intellectual property in this field, for which we thank them. SPS will be deploying this technology in both Payment and e-ID markets, worldwide, faster and more efficiently than we might have done on our own, or with any other potential partner. This agreement will also allow us to concentrate our R&D energies and investments in further developing our world class IP and technologies for dual interface metal card products. »

About SPS

With the SPS brand, IN Groupe opens its secure components technology to all card and document manufacturers. SPS is specialized in the design, manufacturing and sale of contactless solutions dedicated to ID cards, e-passport and dual interface banking cards. Located in Rousset, France, with a subsidiary in Singapore, SPS employs 190 people. The company is specialized in contactless and dual-interface products, with a recognized micro packaging expertise. SPS has filed over 120 patents supporting its exclusive technologies. More information at www.s-p-s.com

SPS is part of the IN Groupe.

Press contact: Philippe Lauri, Philippe.lauri@ingroupe.com

About IN GROUPE

A partner of the French government for close to 500 years, IN Groupe offers identity solutions and secure digital services, at the leading edge of technology and integrating electronics and biometrics. From components to services and from documents to interoperable systems, IN Groupe is a global specialist in identity and secured digital services. The institution plays a daily role in facilitating everyone's life: helping states exercise their sovereignty, citizens protect their identity and businesses preserve their integrity. Whatever the issue, IN Groupe, a company for digital sovereignty, contributes to asserting a fundamental right for everyone: the right to be you.

Based in Paris, the IN Groupe has two production centers and employs more than 1000 employees, of which over a third is dedicated to technology development.

Press contact: Romain Galesne-Fontaine, romain.galesne-fontaine@ingroupe.com

About PARAGON ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors. It has recently entered the area of Payment through its acquisition of Amatech Group.

Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services. Paragon Group has a turnover in excess of €800 million (2018 fiscal year) and over 6,000 employees.

For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0013318813 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit Paragon-id.com .

