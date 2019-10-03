

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sika (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) said that it plans to grow by 6-8% a year up to 2023. It aims for a higher EBIT margin of 15%-18%, instead of today's 14%-16%. It also aims to reduce CO2 emissions per ton manufactured by 12% until 2023.



The company's Chief Executive Officer Paul Schuler presents the new Strategy 2023, at the 2019 Capital Markets Day being held in Zurich today. The company will introduce a new Target.



Paul Schuler, said, 'We are convinced that Strategy 2023 will enable us to raise Sika to the next level and to continue on the growth trajectory we have successfully pursued for many years.'



