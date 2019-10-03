Solution Becomes the First 3DS 2.2 Solution to be Fully Certified for Europe's PSD2

Signifyd's Seamless SCA solution for retailers seeking to meet the strong customer authentication requirements of PSD2 in Europe today became the first 3-D Secure version 2.2 solution to receive all of the merchant domain EMVCo certifications.

Signifyd tapped mSIGNIA to partner on Seamless SCA, combining Signifyd's industry-leading fraud protection and regulatory compliance platforms with mSIGNIA's best-in-class 3DS technologies. mSIGNIA, which had previous 2.1 certifications, is now certified for version 2.2 of the key components within the merchant's domain. The certification extends to the 3DS Server and 3DS SDKs, including for browser, iOS and Android.

Seamless SCA's stamp of approval from EMVCo, the payments industry consortium that issues EMV Specifications related to the interoperability and authentication of secure payment transactions, marks a major milestone for European e-commerce businesses.

Merchants have been scrambling to find solutions that meet the new SCA requirements imposed by PSD2 without degrading the customer experience and damaging conversion rates. The availability of 3-D Secure version 2.2 is a key milestone for PSD2 compliance because it is the first version that allows for communicating exemptions and SCA performed by a delegated authority to the issuing banks.

"The combined solution offered by Signifyd and mSIGNIA is the type of advanced technology and thought leadership needed by the market," said Vendorcom Chairman Paul Rodgers, who has closely followed the evolution of SCA for years. "It helps meet the goal of PSD2 to be secure, easy and efficient, while at the same time actually preventing fraud. It is a great example of how innovative, market-aware solutions can be delivered through collaboration."

Seamless SCA is a natural extension for Signifyd, which for years has been empowering retailers to engage in commerce without the fear of fraud. The company's signature Guaranteed Fraud Protection uses big data, machine learning and domain expertise to identify fraudulent and legitimate orders across a Commerce Network of 10,000 retailers.

Along with being the first certified 3-D Secure version 2.2 solution available, it is the only end-to-end platform that offers complete chargeback coverage for all chargebacks, as opposed to simply addressing fraud chargebacks. To ensure a frictionless customer experience, Seamless SCA leverages behavioral biometrics to authenticate the inherence element of SCA, as authorized by the European Banking Authority and preferred by European Economic Area's competent authorities, including the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

mSIGNIA is led by mobile security veterans who have experience from Gemalto and Symantec and who have advised the EMVCo Technical Board of Advisors.

"For four years, mSIGNIA has been a part of the original design of the 3DS2 protocol that makes it possible, for the first time ever, to have seamless fraud protection, like Signifyd's solution, which leverages the 3DS protocol in a way that is compatible with how issuers and banks communicate and meets the dynamic linking requirements of PSD2," mSIGNIA CEO Paul Miller said.

Signifyd joined with mSIGNIA earlier this year as it became increasingly clear that European retailers were facing an insurmountable struggle to comply with the SCA requirements in PSD2 for card-not-present transactions, which became effective in September. Signifyd has an exclusive partnership with mSIGNIA for the combined technology's use by merchants in Europe.

Enforcement of SCA related to online card-not-present payments has been delayed to give e-commerce businesses additional time to find workable solutions. However, regulators have set expectations that merchants, payments service providers and banks will need to be ready to test 3-D Secure version 2.2 traffic starting in the first quarter of 2020. To learn more about Seamless SCA, join us on 23 October, at 3 p.m. BST for a webinar overview of Seamless SCA's use of 3-D Secure version 2.2.

