Ananda Developments Plc - Advisory Board Role

3 October 2019

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

ADVISORY BOARD ROLE

Melissa Sturgess, Chief Executive Officer of Ananda, has joined MoCanna Inc as an Advisory Board Member.

MoCanna is a globally focused cannabis platform focused on cultural, educational and retail experiences. The company was founded by Lorne Gertner, chairman and co-founder of the cannabis lifestyle brand Tokyo Smoke which was sold to Canopy Growth as part of a $250m purchase of Haiku Brands in 2018.

MoCanna's first initiative is byMinistry, a cannabis centric lounge and cultural space to be opened in Toronto in late 2019. byMinistry's mission is to broaden and enhance perceptions toward a cannabis normalized future and become the global epicentre for exclusive cannabis cultural experiences. Ultimately, byMinistry aims to integrate verticals, to the extent permitted by applicable law, including dispensaries, consumption lounges, cultural programming, educational properties, experiential retail platforms and CBD convenience stores. It will also launch an in-house brand of premium adaptogenic and CBD-derived products in both the food and health/wellness categories to be sold throughout North America.

MoCanna recently completed a $5m Series A fund raising with Canopy Growth as its lead investor.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.