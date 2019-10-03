NOTICE, OCTOBER 3, 2019 SHARES AALLON GROUP OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 52,095 shares will be traded as old shares as of October 4, 2019 on First North Growth Market. Identifiers of Aallon Group Oyj's share: Trading code: AALLON ISIN code: FI4000369608 Orderbook id: 171079 Number of shares: 3,602,095 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 3. LOKAKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET AALLON GROUP OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI Yhteensä 52 095 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 4. lokakuuta 2019 First North Growth Market -markkinapaikalla. Aallon Group Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: AALLON ISIN-koodi: FI4000369608 id: 171079 Osakemäärä: 3 602 095 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260