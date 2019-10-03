Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina) 03-Oct-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Polymetal International plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Mr. Petr Kellner City and country of Vrané nad Vltavou, Czech registered office (if Republic applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Fodina B.V. City and country of Amsterdam, The Netherlands registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 30/09/2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 01/10/2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total Total number of voting rights through of both voting rights of rights financial in % issuervii attache instruments (8.A + d to (total of 8.B 1 8.B) shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 2.82 3.68 6.50 30,583,504 situation on the date on which threshold (30,583 was crossed ,504 or reached shares) Position of 4.37 2.13 6.50 previous notificatio n (if (30,583 ,504 shares) applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) JE00B6T5S470 13,292,383 2.82 SUBTOTAL 8. 13,292,383 2.82 A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voti instrument Periodxi acquired if the ng instrument is righ ts exercised/converted. Sale and 23/01/2020 10,000,000 2.13 repurchase agreements Sale and 30/09/2020 7,291,121 1.55 repurchase agreements SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 17,291,121 3.68 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of voti financ Period xi voting ng ial rights righ instru settlementxii ts ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Petr 2.79 3.64 6.43 Kellner PPF 0.40 0.53 0.93 Holdings B.V. PPF 0.40 0.53 0.93 Holdings Sàrl PPF Group 2.82 3.68 6.50 N.V. Fodina B.V. 2.82 3.68 6.50 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion Prague Date of completion 01/10/2019 ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: HOL TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 22173 EQS News ID: 884687 End of Announcement EQS News Service

