

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) said the financial performance of its non-rail operations has been broadly in line with the Group's expectations. Like-for-like revenue growth at UK Bus (regional operations) Division was 1.0 percent for the twenty weeks ended 14 September 2019. The Group said it remains focussed on initiatives to grow revenue over the longer term and are exploring potential new income streams, including partnerships with airports, festivals and events around the UK.



Looking forward, the Group said its guidance for adjusted earnings per share for the year ending 2 May 2020 is unchanged.



