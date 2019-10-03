Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2019

WKN: 896360 ISIN: US7960508882 Ticker-Symbol: SSU 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
19:14 Uhr
887,00 Euro
-37,00
-4,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
894,50
909,00
10:07
900,50
903,00
09:36
FINABLR
FINABLR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FINABLR PLC1,738-1,25 %
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A887,00-4,00 %