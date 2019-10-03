

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Finablr Plc. (FIN.L) has partnered with Samsung to launch the new in-app Money Transfer service. Money Transfer in Samsung Pay is available now in the U.S. and will be expanded to further markets in 2020, the financial services holding company said in a statement.



'This new in-app international money transfer service offers users seamless and secure cross-border payments to 47 countries through a variety of payout methods, all within Samsung's native mobile wallet,' Finablr said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX