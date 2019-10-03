

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to extend recent losses on Thursday after the U.S. proposed to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union as part of a long-running complaint over subsidies given to the European plane maker Airbus.



The dollar's weakness on worries about a slowing U.S. economy and the possibility of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may also weigh on exporters.



After payrolls at companies in the U.S. increased less than forecast in September, investors now await reports on weekly jobless claims, service sector activity and factory orders later in the day for clues on future monetary policy in the U.S.



Meanwhile, another poor Labor Department jobs report on Friday could add to the gloom surrounding the global economy.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 140,000 jobs in September after an increase of 130,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate is seen holding at 3.7 percent.



Final Purchasing Managers' survey data and retail sales figures from euro area are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for European economic news.



Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower, with benchmark indexes in Australia and Japan falling more than 2 percent, as investors pondered over the implications of several trade disputes.



Gold held flat after surging over 1 percent in the previous session while oil hovered near two-month lows after data showed a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell sharply for the second day in a row, with the major indexes falling to their lowest closing levels in over a month, as disappointing private-sector jobs data added to growth concerns.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 lost 1.8 percent.



European markets plummeted on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session, as a slew of factors such as Brexit uncertainty, anxiety about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war and U.S. political jitters spooked investors.



The pan European Stoxx 600 slumped 2.7 percent. The German DAX plunged 2.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 3.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 3.2 percent.



