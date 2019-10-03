LevelTen Energy Expands Renewable Energy Marketplace and Procurement Platform to Europe

Clean energy platform streamlines corporate power purchase agreements and asset monitoring for the global renewable energy market

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LevelTen Energy announced today the expansion of its two-sided renewable energy procurement marketplace to Europe. The LevelTen Marketplace now has projects available across Europe, including the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, and Italy.

LevelTen's Marketplace, an online platform that launched in North America in early 2018 , reduces the cost, complexity, and risk of renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPAs) by offering advanced analytics, standard documentation, and process best practices to both buyers and sellers. Since the platform's launch, Fortune 500 companies have procured more than one billion dollars of clean energy using LevelTen's technology.

"We're committed to making the global renewable energy market more accessible, transparent, and efficient," said Bryce Smith, founder and CEO of LevelTen Energy. "By opening our Marketplace to European developers and buyers, we're following through on our mission to expand renewable markets by dramatically improving the transactions."

The expansion of the Marketplace to Europe comes at a critical time for corporate energy buying. According to BloombergNEF , European companies doubled their PPA activity from 2017 to 2018. Companies of all sizes are expanding their global footprints - and with that comes a responsibility to address energy consumption in a financially and environmentally sustainable way. LevelTen's transparency, deep data sets, and unique aggregation and portfolio models address that need by helping corporations procure more safely and efficiently across the globe.

LevelTen's goal is to provide its customers with accurate, comprehensive information about every renewable energy asset under development, with constantly updated information about development status, offer pricing, and daily benchmarking of value and risk metrics. Alongside its global Marketplace, LevelTen offers end-to-end procurement services that help corporate buyers research, procure, and monitor renewable energy investments from start to finish, bringing market transparency and rigorous standards to this fast-growing market. LevelTen's product suite includes Dynamic Matching, RFP Automation, PPA Advisory Services, and PPA Performance Monitoring.

Coinciding with the expansion of its Marketplace to Europe, LevelTen has already secured commitments to launch its first European RFPs on behalf of global Fortune 500 entities. Developers interested in participating should reach out to LevelTen to establish credentials and upload project details in advance of the mid-October RFP release (please email developerrelations@leveltenenergy.com for more details).

About LevelTen Energy

LevelTen Energy is the leading global renewable energy marketplace and procurement platform. LevelTen reduces the cost, complexity, and risk of renewable energy transactions. Founded in 2016, LevelTen is located in Seattle, Washington, USA.

