Location-based rewards available from Versus Systems inside AR experience from Ludare Games Group

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that their proprietary Winfinite prizing platform will be included in an October 2019 release from Ludare Games Group. The game takes advantage of a location-based augmented reality engine to provide players on iOS and Android devices with experiences based on their personal surroundings when they play.

Ludare Games Group, a Canadian gaming company, develops both original games and licensed games based on global film franchises and internationally recognized IP. The game pairs the latest location-based AR technology with the Winfinite rewards engine from Versus to provide players with opportunities to win prizes based on where they are currently playing. Prizing will be available in-game via the proprietary Winfinite engine throughout available regions in the US and Canada.

"The new generation of location-based games allow us to create entirely new experiences for players. Coupled with Winfinite's geotargeting features, players can now earn real-world rewards based on their surroundings. Playing in restaurants, urban centers, and within music or sporting venues can change the rewards and make the game even more fun," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus.

"Through a new Winfinite mode that we're launching soon, we're excited to offer our players special daily missions that will give them the chance to win real-world rewards based on their location," said Amar Kurani, Director of Ludare Games Group.

About Ludare Games Group

Ludare Games Group Inc. is a premium publisher of top-tier mobile entertainment content that actively seeks to collaborate with genre-leading development studios and globally recognizable intellectual property. Ludare uniquely leverages technology to elevate game experiences and the processes around running and scaling mobile games. For additional information, visit http://www.ludare.com.

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

For Versus information:

info@versussystems.com

(424) 242-4150

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48464