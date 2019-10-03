The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 7.64% between 2019-2023
The report, private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on learning method and course type for the forecast period 2019-2023.
The report on the private tutoring market in the US includes:
Private tutoring market in the US analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Learning method
- Course type
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Private Tutoring Market in the US 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Chegg Inc.
- Club Z! Inc.
- Growing Stars Inc.
- Huntington Learning Centers Inc.
- John Wiley Sons Inc.
- MindLaunch Coaching
- Pearson Plc
- Sylvan Learning LLC
- Varsity Tutors LLC
- Wyzant Inc.
Private Tutoring Market in the US Landscape 2019-2023: Learning method
- Online Learning Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Blended Learning Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Private Tutoring Market in the US Landscape 2019-2023: Course type
- Curriculum based learning Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Test preparation Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Cost benefits and flexibility of online private tutoring will drive the private tutoring market in the US
The rapid penetration of mobile phones and tablets and the growing demand for customized learning has led to an increase in emphasis on the digitization of educational services and course content. Vendors operating in the private tutoring market in the US are increasingly offering online tutoring services that can be accessed by students through smartphone devices. Also, online tutoring programs involve a low ownership cost for vendors and offer more flexibility when compared with conventional, in-person tutoring services. Thus, the cost benefits and flexibility associated with online private tutoring services is expected to drive the growth of the private tutoring market in the US during the forecast period.
Increasing emphasis on microlearning An emerging trend in the private tutoring market in the US
Emphasis on personalization and adaptive learning will increase the popularity of microlearning during the forecast period. Microlearning offers concise and relevant content and helps address the knowledge gap among students. Students find precise content interesting and engaging, and the information is delivered within a short span of time through the microlearning content. Microlearning also includes quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery. Furthermore, by offering microlearning options, online tutors would be able to appeal to a wider demographic, particularly if short-term tutoring programs are offered in conjunction with conventional long-duration tutoring programs. Therefore, micro-learning is expected to be a key trend in the global online tutoring market during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing emphasis on microlearning
- Rising popularity of mobile applications and connected diseases in private tutoring
- Rising influence of data analytics on tutoring services
