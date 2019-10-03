The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 7.64% between 2019-2023

The report, private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on learning method and course type for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005317/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled the private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the private tutoring market in the US includes:

Private tutoring market in the US analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Learning method Course type

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Private Tutoring Market in the US 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

Growing Stars Inc.

Huntington Learning Centers Inc.

John Wiley Sons Inc.

MindLaunch Coaching

Pearson Plc

Sylvan Learning LLC

Varsity Tutors LLC

Wyzant Inc.

Private Tutoring Market in the US Landscape 2019-2023: Learning method

Online Learning Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Blended Learning Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Private Tutoring Market in the US Landscape 2019-2023: Course type

Curriculum based learning Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Test preparation Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cost benefits and flexibility of online private tutoring will drive the private tutoring market in the US

The rapid penetration of mobile phones and tablets and the growing demand for customized learning has led to an increase in emphasis on the digitization of educational services and course content. Vendors operating in the private tutoring market in the US are increasingly offering online tutoring services that can be accessed by students through smartphone devices. Also, online tutoring programs involve a low ownership cost for vendors and offer more flexibility when compared with conventional, in-person tutoring services. Thus, the cost benefits and flexibility associated with online private tutoring services is expected to drive the growth of the private tutoring market in the US during the forecast period.

Increasing emphasis on microlearning An emerging trend in the private tutoring market in the US

Emphasis on personalization and adaptive learning will increase the popularity of microlearning during the forecast period. Microlearning offers concise and relevant content and helps address the knowledge gap among students. Students find precise content interesting and engaging, and the information is delivered within a short span of time through the microlearning content. Microlearning also includes quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery. Furthermore, by offering microlearning options, online tutors would be able to appeal to a wider demographic, particularly if short-term tutoring programs are offered in conjunction with conventional long-duration tutoring programs. Therefore, micro-learning is expected to be a key trend in the global online tutoring market during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/private-tutoring-market-in-the-us-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing emphasis on microlearning

Rising popularity of mobile applications and connected diseases in private tutoring

Rising influence of data analytics on tutoring services

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Consumer Discretionary Reports:

E-learning Market in Europe 2019-2023 The E-learning Market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR close to 15% during the period 2019-2023. The E-learning Market in Europe market size will increase by USD 36.25 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

The E-learning Market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR close to 15% during the period 2019-2023. The E-learning Market in Europe market size will increase by USD 36.25 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023. Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2019-2023The K-12 Online Tutoring Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR close to 12% during the period 2019-2023. The K-12 Online Tutoring Market size will increase by USD 60.03 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005317/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Website:media@technavio.com