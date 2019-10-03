Peab Chooses Caverion as Partner for the Renovation and Extension of Uppsala City Hall in Sweden

HELSINKI, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion enters a project agreement with construction company Peab concerning reconstruction and extension of the Uppsala City Hall and the surrounding public space. Caverion is responsible for Heating and Sanitation, Ventilation, and Electricity solutions.

"Construction will be aimed at certifying the renovated section and extension of the City Hall according to BREEAM on class level Excellent. We are happy to have an experienced partner, such as Caverion, on board to take care of a total delivery of the technical solutions," says Johan Eskilsson, Operations Manager, Peab.

The end customer is Uppsala municipality and the new city hall will house municipal administrations, exhibitions, conference centre, service to the local residents, restaurants, and more. The project consists approximately of 27,000 m² in floor space and it is expected to be completed over the next two years.

"We are very pleased to be a part of such an important project in Uppsala. We were able to offer a financially advantageous total delivery, but equally important, a clear organisation with a main project manager for all agreements. We are a strong team with great technical expertise, which is required to coordinate several disciplines," says Juha Mennander, Executive Vice President, Caverion Sweden.

Illustrations: Henning Larsen architects

