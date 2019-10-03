The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 10.19% between 2019-2023

The report, breast biopsy devices market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product, modality, end-user and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the breast biopsy devices market 2019-2023 includes:

Breast biopsy devices market analysis and forecast 2018-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Learning method Course type

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Breast Biopsy Devices Market 2018-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Argon Medical Devices Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Co. Carestream Health Inc. Danaher Corp. FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. General Electric Co. Hologic Inc. Planmed Oy Scion Medical Technologies LLC Siemens Healthineers AG



Breast Biopsy Devices Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-user

Hospitals Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ASCs Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Breast cancer specialty centers and clinics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Breast Biopsy Devices Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

Biopsy needles and systems Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Biopsy image-guided systems Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Breast Biopsy Devices Market Landscape 2019-2023: Modality

Stereotactic X-ray guided breast biopsy Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ultrasound-guided breast biopsy Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MRI-guided breast biopsy Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growing prevalence of breast cancer cases will drive the breast biopsy devices market

Breast cancer is one of the commonest forms of cancer, which is majorly observed in the female population worldwide. The geriatric female population is more likely to develop breast cancer. However, even young women have a higher risk of developing breast cancer if they have a genetic propensity for ovarian and breast cancer or if there is a mutation in their BRCAI and BRCA2 gene. Thus, such factors are thereby expected to drive the growth of the breast biopsy devices market.

Paradigm shift toward adoption of breast biopsy robot systems An emerging trend in the breast biopsy devices market

The growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures for breast cancer screening has increased the demand for technologically advanced breast biopsy devices. The demand for accurate and efficient surgical procedures has increased the demand for robotic platforms, surgical navigation systems, and artificial intelligence. The incorporation of robotics can reduce surgical and other complications associated with these procedures. These devices will also help in performing breast biopsies more precisely and thereby, improving the surgical outcomes during the breast biopsy process.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Business strategies

Programs to detect breast cancer at the early stages

Paradigm shift toward adoption of breast biopsy robot systems

Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023: The Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 is forecasted to grow at a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2019-2023. The breast cancer therapeutics market size will increase by USD 8.09 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

