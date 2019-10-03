The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 4 October 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 64,989,454 shares (DKK 64,989,454) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 28,719 shares (DKK 28,719) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,018,173 shares (DKK 65,018,173) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 375 shares at DKK 31.75, · 100 shares at DKK 40.41, · 3,000 shares at DKK 55.85, · 180 shares at DKK 79.25, · 10,250 shares at DKK 80.55, · 875 shares at DKK 98.00, · 2.825 shares at DKK 129.75, · 150 shares at DKK 220.40, · 700 shares at DKK 225.90, · 550 shares at DKK 231.50, · 2,051 shares at DKK 337.40, · 350 shares at DKK 466.20, · 300 shares at DKK 623.50, · 925 shares at DKK 815.50, · 5,812 shares at DKK 939.50, and · 276 shares at DKK 1,145.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=740620