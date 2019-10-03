Italy: Around the World in Three Days at TTG Travel Experience 2019

https://en.ttgexpo.it, https://www.iegexpo.it/en

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Around the world in three days"… can be done at TTG Travel Experience! In Italy, from 9th to 11thOctober 2019, the international Show dedicated to the Travel industry, organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) at Rimini Expo Centre will be accommodating 130 foreign countries from 5 continents, providing an extraordinary tourist business offer for leading Italian and foreign players within the sector.

Focus on the charm of the lesser-known mountain area, ski resorts and archaeological sites of Turkey thanks to Be Active (Adventure, Sport, Wellness), the project specifically for active holidays; and a full calendar of events regarding China, where IEG co-organizes the Shanghai World Travel Fair (SWTF), one of Eastern China's most important tourism trade shows.

In partnership with National Geographic, TTG will also be featuring a stunning account of the world's top emerging destinations, from Costa Rica to Japan.

The spotlight will also be on Uzbekistan thanks to the stories of Farian Sabahi, journalist and university professor, on Colombia with Anna Masperto, writer and expert on Latin American countries together with Pascual MartinezMunarriz, representing Pro Colombia Italia, and even as far as Georgiaat the foot of the Caucasian Mountains together with Giacomo Iachia, programmer and Near East expert. Sustainable Africa will be reviewed with BotswanaandCosta Rica, both countries explored by Francesca Serafin, tour leader, programmer and expert on Africa, as well as the Republic of North Macedoniawith Paolo Brovelli, programmer and expert on the Near East and Latin America. Lastly, as the 2020 Olympics approach, a look at Japan with Marco Restelli, journalist, blogger and Orientalist, who will also be speaking about Kerala and Tamil Nadu, or rather, the other India.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Italian Exhibition Group Press Contacts:

Press Office Manager:

Marco Forcellini

marco.forcellini@iegexpo.it

International Press Office Coordinator:

Silvia Giorgi

silvia.giorgi@iegexpo.it

P. +39-0541-744814