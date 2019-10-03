Sommet Education Unveils Its Action Plan for Ducasse Education

PARIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sommet Education, the leading hospitality management education group, became the majority shareholder of Ducasse Education alongside Ducasse Développement in June 2019.

Following this agreement Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education and President of Ducasse Education, together with Alain Ducasse, Founder of Ducasse Education and President of Ducasse Développement, have announced their joint action plan to establish a global benchmark for culinary and pastry arts training.

This shared ambition is reflected in the creation of a new brand, an enriched portfolio of programs, an exceptional new campus and the appointment of Elise Masurel as Managing Director.

Ducasse Education becomes École Ducasse

This new brand has been created to offer a broad range of programs, responding to an international demand while keeping in line with Alain Ducasse's DNA.

The École Ducasse brand today consists of three schools in exceptional locations:

École Ducasse - Paris Studio : a unique space in the heart of the 16 th arrondissement for food lovers and corporate events.

: a unique space in the heart of the 16 arrondissement for food lovers and corporate events. École Ducasse - École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie: located in the heart of France and regarded as a benchmark for over 30 years in the fields of pastry arts.

located in the heart of and regarded as a benchmark for over 30 years in the fields of pastry arts. École Ducasse - Paris Campus: an exceptional new campus 10kms from Paris specializing in culinary arts which will welcome students from September 2020 .

A complete portfolio of tailor-made programs

École Ducasse aims to provide tailored solutions for all students, from food enthusiasts to seasoned professionals, from adults changing career path to young graduates. Four types of programs are available:

"Essential" programs: Intensive two-month programs.

Intensive two-month programs. "Bachelor" programs: Three-year undergraduate programs in culinary and pastry arts.

Three-year undergraduate programs in culinary and pastry arts. "Diploma" programs: These intensive two-, four- or six-month programs.

These intensive two-, four- or six-month programs. "Signature" programs: Two unique and exclusive eight-month English immersion programs.

An exceptional new campus

The Paris Campus will be an ultra-contemporary new campus located near Paris set to open in September 2020. Arte Charpentier Architectes is developing the building, the external and interior facilities.

About Sommet Education

Sommet Education is a unique education group specialised in hospitality management and the culinary arts, committed to delivering an exceptional student experience and developing future talent for the experience industry.

Its hospitality management institutions Glion and Les Roches, with campuses in Switzerland, Spain, China and the UK, welcome undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries.

More information:

info@ecole-ducasse.com

https://learn.ecole-ducasse.com

www.sommet-education.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005365/Sommet_Education.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005366/Sommet_Education_Logo.jpg

