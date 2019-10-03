

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Thursday as bargain hunters stepped in after a two-day rout on worries over slowing global growth.



The rebound came after the size and scope of the new U.S. tariffs in retaliation over EU aircraft subsidies were reduced considerably from a $25 billion list floated by Washington earlier this year. The tariffs excluded cognac, champagne and leather goods.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 40 points, or 0.74 percent, at 5,462 after losing as much as 3.1 percent the previous day.



Airbus shares rallied 3.7 percent as the new U.S. list spared some Airbus parts.



Spirits group Remy Cointreau jumped 5.7 percent while Pernod Ricard climbed 3.4 percent.



In economic releases, the euro area private sector expanded at the slowest pace in more than six years in September, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The final composite output index fell to 50.1 from 51.9 in August. The reading was below the flash estimate of 50.4.



Manufacturers logged the sharpest fall in output for nearly seven years in September. The service sector continued to expand, but the pace of growth was the weakest since the start of 2019. The services PMI came in at 51.6, down from 53.5 in the previous month.



Germany's composite PMI fell to an 83-month low of 48.5 from 51.7 a month ago. France's composite output index dropped to 50.8 from 52.9 in August.



Separately, Eurostat data showed that retail sales in the 19-nation bloc rose by an annual 2.1 percent in August versus 1.9 percent expected.



