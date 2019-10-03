Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 Ticker-Symbol: 0UB 
Lang & Schwarz
03.10.19
11:45 Uhr
9,717 Euro
+0,013
+0,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,678
9,756
11:45
10,455
10,500
08:00
03.10.2019 | 11:40
(54 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder - UBS Group

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder - UBS Group

PR Newswire

London, October 3

AIM and Media Release

3 October 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

UBS Group AG has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (UBS Group) have decreased their relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares by a net 14,262,769 to 80,298,729 ordinary shares, representing 6.88% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

UBS Group's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:

Holder of relevant interestNature of relevant interestClass and number of securities
UBS Securities Australia LtdBeneficial Owner66,357,213 fully paid ordinary shares
UBS AG, Australia BranchPrime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement13,941,516 fully paid ordinary shares

Average consideration received for sales between 21 August 2019 and 1 October 2019 was A$0.256 per share for 26,384,665 shares. Average consideration given for acquisitions between 16 August 2019 and 1 October 2019 was A$0.240 per share for 12,121,896 shares.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000


© 2019 PR Newswire