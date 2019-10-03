ENOC Unveils its Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai: Visitors Taken on a Compelling Journey to 'Reimagine Energy'

- To Tweet this news, copy paste: @ENOC Group unveils its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai: visitors taken on a compelling journey to 'reimagine energy InspiringEnergy bit.ly/2pARUo7

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, unveiled plans to present one of the most compelling pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai, designed to inspire visitors over the six-month event, which opens on 20 October 2020. Uniquely conceptualised, the pavilion will underline ENOC's leadership through the theme, 'Reimagine Energy'.

HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: "For over 25 years, we have resolutely worked towards fulfilling the nation's energy requirements and transforming the energy sector through our integrated operations and innovative service offering. Our pavilion presents an innovative and fully immersive experience that challenges the conventional understanding of energy. We are confident of creating a must-visit experience at Expo 2020 Dubai."

HE Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "ENOC has been a key player in the global energy industry and an important contributor to the progress of the UAE. Expo 2020, the World's Greatest Show of human brilliance and achievement, is an ideal platform to showcase how ENOC is working to shape a more sustainable and innovative future for the energy sector."

The pavilion's theme draws on the design of oil storage tanks with five structures including four 'houses' with different narratives: Discovery - what energy is; Harness - what energy enables; Collaborate - what energy needs; and Reimagine - what energy promises. The Pavilion will also feature 'The Hive,' a space for stakeholders to engage in finding answers to the industry's unanswered questions.

The pavilion is constructed using 650 tonnes of steel and designed taking into consideration potential legacy use. With a tour of the four 'houses' that takes 18 minutes, visitors can 'feel' the energy through audio-visual narratives, sensory experiences, kinetic installations and interactive projections. The pavilion will feature sustainability-driven elements including recycled flooring of kinetic play areas and condensation from air-conditioning harvested for landscape irrigation.

ENOC will have a new concept design service station on Expo site, built on the exoskeleton of the Ghaf tree structure. Designed to be the region's first LEED Gold certified, it will eventually serve District 2020.

