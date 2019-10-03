

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday to extend losses for the fourth straight session, as investors reacted to the surprise new U.S. tariffs on European goods and weak data showing that the U.K. economy's dominant services sector shrank in September amid a deepening economic slowdown.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 46 points, or 0.65 percent, at 7,077 after falling 3.2 percent on Wednesday, its worst loss in three and a half years.



Centamin shares slumped 11 percent. The gold miner announced that Andrew Pardey has informed the Board of his intention to retire as Chief Executive Officer.



Tobacco giant Imperial Brands slid half a percent after its chief executive unexpectedly resigned.



Transport group Stagecoach declined 1.6 percent. The company said it will stop its share buyback program once it has reached £30m.



Diageo, the world largest spirits company, advanced 1.4 percent.



