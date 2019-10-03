Anzeige
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 
02.10.19
16:06 Uhr
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 3

Oxford Instruments plc - Voting Rights and Capital Update

The following notification is made in accordance with the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Following the allotment of shares during the month the Company's issued share capital, as at the close of business on 30 September 2019, consisted of 57,377,854 ordinary shares of 5p each with voting rights.

The above figure (57,377,854) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Oxford Instruments plc under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Oxford Instruments plc

03 October 2019

Direct dial: 01865 393324

Email: susan.johnson-brett@oxinst.com

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital


