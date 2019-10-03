

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lipari Foods is recalling bulk chicken salads and chicken salad sandwiches citing possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria.



As per the Food and Drug Administration's statement, the recall includes various Lipari products such as Lipari Old Tyme brand's Bulk Chicken Salad as well as Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, and Premo brand's Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches. Fresh Grab brand's Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches as well as Premo Signature's Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant are also being recalled.



However, there were no reports of any illnesses related to these products or recall.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC estimates that 1,600 people develop listeria each year, and requires hospitalization, of which about 20 percent die.



Lipari Foods distributed the products exclusively to food service and retail stores in various states. The company began shipping this product on August 25, 2019.



The company asked its consumers to discard the products or return them to the seller.



The FDA also noted the recent recall by poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry of an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.



The recalled items were used by JLM Manufacturing to produce select dates of Wedge and Signature sandwiches, which are also being recalled at this time.



In March, Tip Top Poultry had recalled about 100 pounds of frozen, fully cooked diced white chicken meat products due to presence of soy, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.



In July, Consumer Reports found the presence of Listeria in six samples of fresh greens bought at major grocery store chains such as Acme, Costco, Hannaford, and Whole Foods. Pita Pal Foods, LP also withdrew 87 types of hummus products due to potential listeria contamination.



