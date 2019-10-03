Makeup Base Market Size Worth $18.0 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global makeup base market size is expected to reach USD 18.0 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Rising awareness about physical appearance, coupled with increasing purchasing power in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India, is fueling demand for makeup base over the world. In addition, rising female participation in the global workforce has been impacting the market growth positively. Over the past few years, importance of digital marketing has been growing significantly in this industry owing to influence of social media on consumers. Therefore, manufacturers of makeup base are emphasizing on digital marketing by collaborating with social media platforms and social influencers.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of product, foundation dominated the makeup base market in 2018, accounting for more than 40.0% share of the total revenue

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest share of over 75.0% in 2018. Online distribution channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to increasing working women professionals and growing spending on personal grooming

is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to increasing working women professionals and growing spending on personal grooming Shifting inclination towards natural cosmetics among millennial women is expected to prompt the industry participants to opt for the product innovation.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Makeup Base Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Foundation, Concealer, Powder, Primer), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/makeup-base-market

The foundation product segment dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for over 40.0% share of the total revenue. Wide range of shades available in liquid, cream, cake, and stick forms has been expanding the consumer base of the industry. Popularity of the cushion foundation has been increasing significantly over the world owing to its time saving and easy to use features. Key manufacturers including Amorepacific Corporation, L'Oréal S.A., and Christian Dior SE have included this product in their product portfolio.

As of 2018, Asia Pacific held the largest share of 30.5%. Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea are the prominent markets of this region. Increasing number of middle-class consumers has fueled the demand for luxury beauty products including makeup base in Asia Pacific.

Major competitors in the industry for makeup base include L'Oréal S.A.; Shiseido Company; LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE; Coty Inc.; Estée Lauder Companies; Avon Products, Inc.; Amorepacific Corporation; Unilever; Chanel S.A; and Mary Kay Inc. Companies have been strategically expanding their business through activities such as mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in June 2017, Unilever acquired Hourglass, a luxury color cosmetics brand, in order to expand its product portfolio.

Grand View Research has segmented the global makeup base market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Makeup Base Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Foundation



Concealer



Powder



Primer

Makeup Base Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Makeup Base Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Consumer Goods Industry, by Grand View Research:

False Eyelashes Market - There has been growing acceptance of these beauty products among consumers of varying ages for temporary, permanent, regular, or occasional use.

There has been growing acceptance of these beauty products among consumers of varying ages for temporary, permanent, regular, or occasional use. Ampoule Cream Market - All the sideline ingredients of the normal creams such as fillers, emulsifiers, or emollients are not present in ampoule creams, which allows them to take less time in boosting and rejuvenating the skin texture.

All the sideline ingredients of the normal creams such as fillers, emulsifiers, or emollients are not present in ampoule creams, which allows them to take less time in boosting and rejuvenating the skin texture. Protein Shampoo Market - Increasing prevalence of hair and scalp related diseases including dandruff, hair loss, and scalp psoriasis is projected to expand the market scope.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg