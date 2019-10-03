

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Thursday to extend losses as bearish inventory data added to investor worries about slowing fuel demand.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 0.4 percent at $57.47 a barrel, after tumbling 2 percent in the previous session. Prices are now below levels seen before the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia oil facilities that initially halved the kingdom's production.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.35 percent to $52.45, extending the downward trend for the eighth straight session.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed that oil inventories in the U.S. increased by 3.1 million barrels in the week ended September 27, nearly twice the expected jump.



After payrolls at companies in the U.S. increased less than forecast in September, investors now await reports on weekly jobless claims, service sector activity and factory orders later in the day for clues on the U.S. growth outlook.



Meanwhile, another poor Labor Department jobs report on Friday could add to the gloom surrounding the global economy.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 140,000 jobs in September after an increase of 130,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate is seen holding at 3.7 percent.



Meanwhile, trade worries persist after the U.S. proposed to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union as part of a long-running complaint over subsidies given to the European plane maker Airbus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX