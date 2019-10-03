City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 02-October-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.33p

INCLUDING current year revenue 189.85p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 02-October-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 73.25p

INCLUDING current year revenue 74.22p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.21m

Borrowing Level: 15%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528