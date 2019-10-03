Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 02-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 343.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 349.76p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 336.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 343.03p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---