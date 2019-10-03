

HKTDC Acting Executive Director Benjamin Chau (L) and Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association Chairman Victor Choi announce details of the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), electronicAsia, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo.



MAD Gaze GLOW mixed reality smart glasses: A pair of plug-and-play smart glasses capable of connecting to smart phones via USB-C display port. With 45-degree view, the optical display is equivalent to viewing a 90-inch monitor viewed from 3 metres. Glasses are foldable and portable, weighing just 75g. (Exhibitor: Mad Gaze Limited, Autumn Electronics Fair, Booth: CH-P14)



Walkpner smart stick device: Developed by a start-up recruited by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, this smart device for walking sticks features an automatic solar charging function compatible with many types of sticks, as well as fall alarm and GPS notification functions. (Exhibitor: Walking Partner Design Lab Ltd, Autumn Electronics Fair, Booth: CH-C21)

HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department: HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) / electronicAsia Natalie Wong, Tel: +852 2584 4472, Email: natalie.hy.wong@hktdc.org Kaya Lam, Tel: +852 2584 4525, Email: kaya.kh.lam@hktdc.org HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo Janet Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4369, Email: janet.ch.chan@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Oct 3, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - As the peak sourcing season begins, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is organising several large-scale trade fairs this month including the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), electronicAsia, which is jointly organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo. At a press conference held today, the organisers revealed the latest technology trends and fair highlights, showcasing some of the latest products and technologies ranging from mixed-reality (MR) glasses to a smart walking stick device and a smart bulb converter."The four upcoming fairs have attracted about 7,430 exhibitors in total, a figure on a par with last year, showing that the recent social unrest in Hong Kong has not affected global exhibitors' confidence in relation to attending trade fairs in the city, and that Hong Kong remains attractive as a global marketplace," said Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Acting Executive Director. "As new tariffs put additional pressure on the export performance of electronics manufacturers, we are actively helping SMEs to accelerate their expansion into emerging markets such as Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to diversify risk amid the escalating Sino-US trade friction."- Autumn Electronics Fair: new AI & Voice Recognition zone launched in Tech Hall -Forming the world's largest electronics marketplace, the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia will run concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 13 to 16 October, attracting about 4,300 exhibitors from 23 countries and regions.Highlights at the Autumn Electronics Fair include the Tech Hall, which will feature the new AI & Voice Recognition zone in response to the latest artificial intelligence (AI) trends, highlighting products such as earphones that feature simultaneous interpretation capabilities in 30 languages. Other thematic zones in the Tech Hall include Robotics & Unmanned Tech, 3D Printing, Smart Tech, Virtual Reality and the Start-up zone. The latter will feature about 120 start-ups from eight countries and regions to showcase their innovative ideas and award-winning products.Another highlight of the fair, the Hall of Fame will gather more than 560 renowned international brands, including SKROSS, Laica and ODOYO, to present a wide range of the latest electronic products and technologies.In response to the huge opportunities presented by the 5G era, the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association will co-organise the Symposium on Innovation & Technology on 14 October. Under the theme "Intelligent Connectivity: 5G and Beyond", speakers from several major technology companies - including ASTRI, China Mobile, Google, HKT, imec, KeySight Technologies, Nokia, NVIDIA and PwC - will examine the latest developments and applications of 5G technology.- electronicAsia: showcasing cutting-edge robotic sensor technologies -Held concurrently with the Autumn Electronics Fair, electronicAsia creates an unrivalled platform for suppliers of electronic components and production technologies to showcase their products to international buyers. Featured zones include Wireless and Sensor Technologies, where sensor technologies for smart devices and robotics will be showcased, and Power Supplies, which will present various types of batteries, accessories, solar photovoltaic components and technologies. Other thematic zones include Printed Circuit Board & EMS, World of Display Technology, Electronic Components and Keyboards & Switches.The seminar "Blockchain in Industrial IoT - The Next Big Thing?" will be held on the first day of the fair (13 October), with experts and representatives from tech corporations discussing blockchain applications in areas such as smart city development, real estate development and building management. The Hong Kong Electronic Forum on 15 October will feature representatives from German robotic programming company Wandelbots GmbH, Hong Kong semiconductor specialist Solomon Systech (International) Limited, and LED monitor producer Deepsky, to discuss topics such as microelectronics and smart manufacturing. The Product Presentation by Electronic Industries Award 2019 Winners will be held on the same day with the winners promoting Hong Kong's innovative technologies and creative design to international buyers.- Autumn Lighting Fair: "Connected Living, Smart Home" zone spotlights smart products -The Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) will be staged from 27 to 30 October at the HKCEC while the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will run from 29 October to 1 November at AsiaWorld-Expo. The twin fairs have attracted some 3,100 exhibitors in 2019 to form the world's largest lighting marketplace.Fuelled by the rise of smart lighting and IoT (the Internet of Things), the Autumn Lighting Fair will present a wide array of lighting products for smart living from many renowned international brands at the Connected Living, Smart Home zone. Among the exhibitors will be OSRAM, Prosperity Group, Opple, Panasonic and PHILIPS, a strategic partnership between Tmall Genie, Jingxun Software and Bright Power Semiconductor, and Broadline, a strategic partner of Baidu.The reputed Hall of Aurora will feature around 650 famous lighting brands, including BJB and MEGAMAN from Germany, LEDUS and WiZ from Hong Kong, and Samsung from Korea. One of the exhibitors will showcase a converter that turns normal light bulbs into smart light bulbs, where the brightness can be adjusted using Bluetooth, a mobile app or sound activation. Another exhibitor will showcase a connected lighting system through which users can control the lighting environment using a dedicated smart phone or tablet app via a Wi-Fi network, as well as controlling brightness in traditional power switches through an add-on device.- International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: smart lighting helps to build a smart city -The spotlighted zone at the International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo - Exterior Lighting Solutions and Systems - will present a broad range of the latest smart lighting products, including the L-Column, an intelligent lighting column produced by a first-time exhibitor from Thailand. The product can provide various technical options to adapt to different system configurations, offering a highly flexible smart city and public lighting solution. Other thematic zones include Outdoor & Public Lighting, Technical & Professional Lighting, Outdoor Advertising Lighting and Horticultural Lighting.Close to 20 exciting and informative events will be organised during the twin lighting fairs. "The Ecosystem of Connected Living" forum on 27 and 28 October will feature representatives from leading industry players including Alibaba, Opple, Panasonic and TCL, who will share the latest developments and trends for smart household lighting. At the International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, the "Luminaires Beyond Illumination: What's the Next Move in Smart City?" seminar will feature experts from Fonda Technology and Tecnon Smart Display to talk about the development of smart lighting and the opportunities it presents in terms of smart city development.Relevant Hong Kong exports figures:Category - 2018 - Jan-Aug 2019Electronics - HK$2,841.9 billion - HK$1,735.9 billionElectronics parts & components (included in Electronics) - HK$2,103.4 billion - HK$1,285.9 billionLighting products HK$8.9 billion - HK$5.3 billionFair websites- HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition): https://hkelectronicsfairae.hktdc.com- electronicAsia: http://www.electronicasia.com- HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): https://hklightingfairae.hktdc.com- HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: https://hkotlexpo.hktdc.com- Photo Download: https://bit.ly/2n4ycA3About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.