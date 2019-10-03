New Reference Architecture Published for Microsoft Shops

FusionLayer today announced that it has published a new reference architecture for managing hybrid enterprise networks that utilize Microsoft Active Directory (AD), Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new blueprint architecture is aimed at enterprises who have traditionally run Microsoft Windows Server and Microsoft Active Directory (AD), as the foundation of their Information Technology (IT) business infrastructure, and are now migrating some of their business application workloads from on-premise data centers into public clouds.

While public cloud computing has enjoyed tremendous growth during the last five years, much of the success can be attributed to start-up companies and shadow IT practices adopted at mid-sized and large enterprises. Shadow IT activities are typically caused by slow internal IT processes that make it attractive for individual business units to source their IT needs from external service providers as opposed to the internal IT departments.

One of the key problems, causing the shadow IT trend, is that it still takes weeks or even months to activate new subnetworks, virtual server workloads and network services required by business units to meet their targets. As digital transformation changes the business landscape at an unforeseen pace, having to wait for weeks to proceed with plans is simply unacceptable. To address these concerns, many mid-sized and large enterprises are now starting to embrace a hybrid cloud computing strategy, leveraging public cloud services, to meet the agility requirements that they are now facing.

"Enterprises are embracing public clouds as part of their business infrastructure at an accelerating pace," said Juha Holkkola, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive of FusionLayer. "A hybrid cloud strategy combining the best of on-premise data centers and public cloud services is an ideal way to do this."

Industry bellwethers such as Red Hat and VMware offer technologies to automate the deployment of virtual server workloads and containers across hybrid cloud environments. However, there have been no solutions available to enterprises that would allow them to achieve the same levels of business agility for enterprise networks that connect the on-premise data centers, branch offices, and public clouds. This, in turn, leads to an automation bottleneck holding back next-generation business infrastructure development and poses the threat of network downtime. Which in turn, according to industry analysts such as Gartner, costs 5,600 USD per minute for an average enterprise.

"Considering that the cost of network downtime can be tens of millions per year for large enterprises, it is amazing that most facets of enterprise networks continue to be managed in excel spreadsheets" continued Juha Holkkola. "Having helped multiple large enterprises in taking control of perhaps one of the most overlooked areas of enterprise computing, we decided to publish a new reference architecture that helps organizations in eliminating these problems. Since the opportunity cost for an enterprise with more than 10,000 networks can be tens of millions of dollars each year, this is an area that warrants attention at the C-suite."

The FusionLayer reference architecture designed to eliminate network downtime in hybrid Microsoft IT business infrastructure is available immediately for public download here: Software-Defined DDI Solution for the Hybrid Enterprise.

