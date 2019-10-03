Designed to Track a Composition of Bitcoin and Ether

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) and Amun together with their partner Bitcoin Suisse, two of the leading Swiss-based companies in the crypto financial services space, are launching the Amun Bitcoin Suisse Crypto Index (ticker: ABBA), a digital assets index designed to accurately track Bitcoin and Ether, the top two digital assets with the largest market capitalization of cryptocurrencies. The respective product (Name: Amun Bitcoin Suisse BTC/ETH ETP, Ticker: ABBA) starts trading today on the SIX Swiss exchange.

The Amun Bitcoin Suisse Crypto Index tracks the performance of Bitcoin and Ether, the top digital assets in terms of market capitalization and liquidity. In August 2018, MVIS and Amun already launched an index which was used as underlying for the Amun Crypto Basket Index ETP, the world's first exchange listed crypto ETP.

"We are excited to launch the second index with our partner Amun," said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MVIS. "It's our first index in CHF and especially designed to serve the Swiss market which has been demanding such an index. We believe it will be as successful as the first product. It reflects the current dominance of Bitcoin and Ether in the crypto market."

"The Amun Bitcoin Suisse BTC/ETH ETP was designed for the Swiss by the Swiss. It represents a unique way for investors to add the two major cryptocurrencies globally to their portfolio via a regulated product listed on SIX exchange and backed by a Swiss-based custodian," explains Hany Rashwan, Chief Executive Officer at Amun. "This product further exemplifies Switzerland's leading position in the crypto space, where Amun is able to work closely with its partners, the exchange and authorities to create regulated, compelling, and institutional-grade financial products."

Key Index Features

Full Market Capitalisation (bn USD): 167.5 (Closing 02.10.2019)

Number of Components: 2

Base Date/Base Value: 31.12.2016/100.00

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 13.32 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About Amun AG

Amun makes investing in digital assets as easy as buying shares. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies easily, safely, and in a regulated framework on the SIX Swiss exchange. Founded in 2018, Amun is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced financial professionals from the asset management industry. Headquartered in Zug, the company has launched several exchange traded products on single cryptocurrencies and basket of cryptos over the past year. For more information, please visit www.amun.com.

