

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Thursday, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session as disappointing private-sector jobs data from the U.S. added to growth concerns.



Spot gold edged up 0.15 percent to $1,501.86 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures held steady at $1,507.55 per ounce.



The precious metal climbed 1.4 percent on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private sector employment rose by slightly less than expected in September.



According to payroll processor ADP, private sector employment climbed by 135,000 jobs in the month compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 140,000 jobs.



The report also showed a significant downward revision to the increase in private sector jobs in August, which was slashed to 157,000 jobs from the originally reported 195,000 jobs.



'Businesses have turned more cautious in their hiring,' said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. 'If businesses pull back any further, unemployment will begin to rise.'



Investors now await reports on weekly jobless claims, service sector activity and factory orders later in the day for clues on the U.S. economic outlook.



Meanwhile, another poor Labor Department jobs report on Friday could add to the gloom surrounding the global economy.



Market participants also keep a close eye on trade developments after the U.S. proposed to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union as part of a long-running complaint over subsidies given to the European plane maker Airbus.



